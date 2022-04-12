2 sentenced to death for killing schoolboy in Shariatpur

Shariatpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Abdus Salam Khan pronounced the judgment with the convicts in the dock.
Both the defense and prosecution have expressed dissatisfaction over the judgment saying they will move to the higher court to get justice.
According to the case statement, local youths kidnapped Shakil Madbor and demanded Tk 500,000 as ransom money.
They later killed him on 25 June, 2020 and buried the body near a pillar of Padma bridge at Jajira end. The victim's father, Salam Madbor, lodged a complaint with Jajira police station.
Later police arrested Sakib who took Shakil to play in a local field.
Based on Sakib's information, police recovered the body of Shakil and a murder case was filed at Jajira police station accusing seven people.