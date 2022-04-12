2 sentenced to death for killing schoolboy in Shariatpur

A tribunal here on Tuesday sentenced two people to death for killing an eighth grader after kidnapping him in Jajira upazila of Shariatpur district in 2020, reports UNB.

The condemned convicts were Imran Morol and Sakib Babu.

The tribunal also acquitted four accused -Aktar Madbor, Sajib Majhi, Mohsin Hawlader, and Swapa Hawlader.