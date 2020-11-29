20-25 people under surveillance for instigation of religious issues

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has kept 20-25 people under surveillance for spreading instigation on religious issues.

The CID cyber police center’s special superintendent Mohammad Rezaul Masud told Prothom Alo that CID cyber police is monitoring to check if anybody is instigating people on religious issues.

He did not disclose the identity of those under surveillance.

Police officials said all the people who are vocal in social media are not criminals but certain quarters are using the emotions of those people in creating anarchy.

Cyber police is constantly monitoring who are behind the instigation and apprising high-ups about their activities, the police officials said.

The police officials said 20-25 people are under the surveillance.