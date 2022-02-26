200 Bangladesh nationals enter Poland, Romania from Ukraine: Shahriar

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Saturday night said around 200 Bangladesh nationals have so for reached Poland and Romania from Ukraine.

“We are contacting with around 700 Bangladeshis,” UNB quoted the state minister as saying.

Foreign ministry officials said the government is trying to help Bangladesh nationals enter into Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova, all bordering Ukraine.

A team from Bangladesh embassy in Warsaw is working near the Poland-Ukraine border to assist Bangladeshi citizens wishing to enter Poland. The two countries share an over 500 km long border.

Earlier, Bangladesh asked its nationals stranded in Ukraine to contact the country's diplomatic missions in the neighbouring European countries while Poland and Romania came forward to provide temporary shelters for Bangladeshis.

Nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine for Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of Russian invasion, reports AP quoting the U.N. refugee agency on Saturday.

The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught on their nation, including an attempt to take the capital. Poland has declared its border open to fleeing people, even for those without official documents.