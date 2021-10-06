Bangladesh

203 dengue patients admitted to hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS

While the number of dengue patients is less compared to 2019, the severity of the symptoms is much more, physicians say. Over a thousand dengue patients have been admitted this year to Sir Salimullah College and Mitford Hospital in Dhaka
A total of 203 fresh dengue cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

Of them 170 were admitted in Dhaka and 33 out of the capital, a release
of the Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Wednesday.

A total of 863 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different
hospitals and clinics across the country.

Among them, 720 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 143
are hospitalised outside the capital, the release added.

A total of 19,336 patients have been admitted to different hospitals
across the country since January this year. Of them, 18,400 patients have
returned home after recovery, DGHS said.

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has
confirmed 73 deaths due to dengue till now, said the DGHS.

