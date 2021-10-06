203 dengue patients admitted to hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS

A total of 863 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different
hospitals and clinics across the country.
Among them, 720 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 143
are hospitalised outside the capital, the release added.
A total of 19,336 patients have been admitted to different hospitals
across the country since January this year. Of them, 18,400 patients have
returned home after recovery, DGHS said.
Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has
confirmed 73 deaths due to dengue till now, said the DGHS.