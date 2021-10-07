208 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 173 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 35 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 873 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning.
Of them, 716 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 157 were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 19,544 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 18,598 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
In September the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths
In August 7,698 people were diagnosed with dengue while the highest 34 people died from it, said the DGHS.