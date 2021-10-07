208 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported hospitalisation of 208 new dengue patients across the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 73 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 68 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.