21 dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 21 more dengue cases across the country in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising concerns among physicians and patients, reports UNB.

Currently, 86 patients are there in hospitals with dengue fever throughout Bangladesh and 68 of them receiving treatment in hospitals in Dhaka alone, said the DGHS.

It confirmed 1,155 dengue cases since January this year and 1,062 have recovered by the time.