210 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

As many as 210 new dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours until Monday morning, UNB reports.

Bangladesh started seeing an uptrend in dengue cases from June with the advent of monsoon. Since 1 August, the country has been seeing over 200 dengue cases every day.

Of the new dengue cases, 181 were reported in Dhaka while the remaining 29 from outside the division, said the health services directorate (DGHS).