210 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

As many as 210 new dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours until Monday morning, UNB reports.

Bangladesh started seeing an uptrend in dengue cases from June with the advent of monsoon. Since 1 August, the country has been seeing over 200 dengue cases every day.

Of the new dengue cases, 181 were reported in Dhaka while the remaining 29 from outside the division, said the health services directorate (DGHS).

According to DGHS, 931 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 863 patients were reported to be admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest in other divisions.

Some 4,753 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 3,808 of them have been released after they recovered.

DGHS spokesperson Professor Nazmul Islam said that there is a possibility that the number of dengue cases will rise further in August due to suitable breeding conditions.

So far, 14 suspected deaths caused by dengue were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but none of them had been reviewed and confirmed yet, said the DGHS.

