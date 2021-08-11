213 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Of them, 841 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the new patients, 188 were admitted to the government and private hospitals in Dhaka.
Twenty two suspected dengue deaths were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), but it is yet to confirm any death from dengue yet, said DGHS.
Some 5,192 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January – 4,263 of them have been released after recovery.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year.
In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.