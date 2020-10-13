22-day ban on catching, selling hilsa begins tomorrow

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim has said no one will be allowed to catch mother hilsa during the hilsa ban which starts from 14 October, reports UNB.

“No boat will be allowed to ply spots in the river where mother hilsas roam. Members of Navy and the coast guard’s special monitoring team will work to prevent catching of hilsa,” he said on Monday.

The government is going to impose a ban on catching, hoarding and transporting of hilsa from 14 October to 4 November to protect hilsas with eggs.