224 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS

A total of 946 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country. Among them, 900 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 46 are hospitalized outside the capital, according to the DGHS release.
A total of 4,543 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 3,587 patients have returned home after recovery, DGHS said.
So far, 10 suspected deaths from dengue were reported to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but none of them has been reviewed and confirmed yet, said the DGHS.