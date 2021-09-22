229 more dengue patients hospitalised

Among the new patients, 176 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka’s hospitals while the remaining 53 cases were reported from outside the division.
Some 1,018 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country, it said.
Of them, 819 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 199 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Some 16,451 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 15,374 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
The highest number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day so far this year was 343 patients on September 7.
In August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.
In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.