Morning news highlights

1

Record 34,000 Bangladeshis seek asylum in EU in 2022

Thirty-four thousand Bangladeshis applied for international protection in the European Union in 2022, according to the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

2

BCB president changes tune on Shakib-Tamim rift

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan dropped a bombshell two days ago in an interview when he revealed that Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal no longer speak with each other and it has made way for grouping in the Bangladesh cricket team.

3

Assaulters ineligible to stay at hall: Fulpori

Fulpori Khatun welcomed the decision of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall authorities -- who asked her assaulters involved in ruling party's student politics to leave the dormitory by 1 March as the probe body, formed by the hall administration, found the allegation brought against them to be true.

4

Messi wins second 'FIFA The Best' prize

Lionel Messi won The Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina and Spain's Alexia Putellas retained the women's award at a ceremony in Paris.

5

Bangladesh ahead of the US in many cases of transparency: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said Bangladesh is ahead of the United States in many cases of transparency and accountability.

