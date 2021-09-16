234 dengue patients hospitalised, no death reported in 24 hours

No death from dengue was reported in 24 hours till Thursday morning but 234 more patients were hospitalised, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

Among the new patients, 218 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 52 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,247 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday morning.



