237 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Of the new dengue cases, 218 were reported in Dhaka while 19 were from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the DGHS, some 862 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.
A vast majority of the dengue patients are from Dhaka as only 34 of them were reported being treated in hospitals outside the capital.
Some 2,895 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 2,029 of them have been released after they recovered.
The DGHS reported a total of 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.
According to official statistics, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.