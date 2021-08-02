23pc unvaccinated Covid patients require hospitalisation

The hospital admission rate among those received double doses of Covid shots was only seven per cent while it was 23 per cent for the unvaccinated, the study added.
IEDCR conducted the study on 1,334 people aged above 30 and tested positive for Covid-19 between May and June. Of them, 592 were unvaccinated and 306 fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
During the survey, seventeen (three per cent) of the unvaccinated patients died while only one of the vaccinated ones (0.03 per cent) died of Covid-19. The study claimed, 19 (three per cent) of the unvaccinated group required ICU support while only three (below one per cent) of the vaccinated ones needed it.
The presence of antibodies has been found among 98 per cent of people who were vaccinated, according to a separate study of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital.
The study suggested that antibodies have been found in people who got their vaccine after recovering from Covid-19. The study was conducted on 209 people between April-July this year.