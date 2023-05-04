BNP has no respect for democratic system: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday alleged that BNP has no respect for democratic system of Bangladesh.

“BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has the audacity to call the constitutionally and democratically elected government an illegal-unelected government as he has no respect for the democratic system,” he said in a statement sent to media.

The statement was issued to condemn and protest the false statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir published in the media, Quader said.

“Elections were held according to the constitutional provisions and the people of the country voted in favour of the Awami League,” he added.