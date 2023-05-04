BNP has no respect for democratic system: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday alleged that BNP has no respect for democratic system of Bangladesh.
“BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has the audacity to call the constitutionally and democratically elected government an illegal-unelected government as he has no respect for the democratic system,” he said in a statement sent to media.
The statement was issued to condemn and protest the false statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir published in the media, Quader said.
“Elections were held according to the constitutional provisions and the people of the country voted in favour of the Awami League,” he added.
The government was formed under the leadership of Awami League president and Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina on the basis of the people’s verdict, the AL general secretary said.
“Elections will be held on time to protect the constitutional continuity following the democratic process in future, he said, adding that the people of this country will not accept the handover of power to any undemocratic evil power that disrupts the democratic process.
Bangladesh was established in 1971 through the great liberation war under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader said.
After independence, Bangabandhu had established all the sectors on a solid foundation to establish the democratic rights of the people of this country, he added.
Quader said Bangladesh achieved enviable success in all sectors as well as it became the centre of interest at the global arena under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Later, the anti-liberation forces of the country seized state power by killing Bangabandhu and his family members through a deep rooted conspiracy, he added.
Obaidul Quader said after assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the people of Bangladesh had experienced unspeakable atrocities and long dictatorship.
Citing that all the socio-economic sectors of Bangladesh collapsed, he said, the people were denied all the democratic rights including the basic rights by the cruel military dictator Ziaur Rahman.
Sheikh Hasina restored the right to vote and provided food to the people of Bangladesh and the government formed under her leadership became the government of the people, he added.
He praised the contribution of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu, for her contribution to this country.
The fortunes of the people of this country started to improve under her leadership, he said.
He said: “BNP secretary general talked about corruption and money laundering! It does not suit him”.
Their (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman, the godfather of corruption, opened the Hawa Bhaban and established a paradise of corruption and institutionalized looting and money laundering, he mentioned.
Obaidul Quader said that Tarique Rahman has been absconded abroad due to the money laundering case, on the other hand, the government has brought back the smuggled money of Khaleda Zia’s other son Koko from Singapore.
Mentioning that corruption and money laundering are the core problems of BNP, he said, adding that the government is trying to eradicate the bad culture of laundering people’s money abroad by BNP.
Quader said that the successful leader of the country Sheikh Hasina is constantly struggling to ensure the democratic system and fundamental rights of people in this country by overcoming all obstacles.
Bangladesh has achieved one milestone after another under the dynamic leadership of the incumbent PM Sheikh Hasina, he added.
The AL general secretary further said that the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter is being praised in the global arena for maintaining the continuity of Bangladesh’s progress despite the global crisis.
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stated that Bangladesh’s economy is in a stable position even after Covid pandemic, he said.
According to her (Georgieva), Bangladesh needs leadership like Sheikh Hasina to face all the obstacles and move forward on the path of prosperity, Quader added.
He said that BNP is jealous of the ongoing progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter.
During BNP’s tenure, Bangladesh plunged into the darkness of failure, on the other hand, Bangladesh, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, now has risen to a unique height, he said.