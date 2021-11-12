24 thousand infants die of pneumonia in Bangladesh annually

Every year 24,000 infants under five years of age die of pneumonia in Bangladesh. And 13 per cent of them die due to oxygen deficiency. In the hospitals, 45 per cent of infant deaths are due to this disease.

These figures on pneumonia-related infant deaths were presented at a roundtable of the health directorate on Thursday. The meeting was organised jointly by the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS), UNICEF and Save the Children, with Prothom Alo as media partner.

The roundtable on 'Stop pneumonia, keep children well: Increase oxygen capacity in pneumonia management', was organised on the occasion of 12 November, World Pneumonia Day.