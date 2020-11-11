24,300 children die of pneumonia every year

Pneumonia is the deadliest child killer in the Bangladesh as around 24,300 children under five years of age die of the disease every year. Among them, 52 per cent of the children die at home without receiving any treatment.

Yet, experts think that prevention of this deadly disease, pneumonia, is not getting enough focus in the country.

These findings were shared at a view exchange meeting on Wednesday at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) office. Research of Decision Makers (RDM) and Data For Impact (D4I) jointly organised the meeting ahead of the World Pneumonia Day, to be observed on 12 November.