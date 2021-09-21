246 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 211 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 35 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 1,031 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning. Of them, 836 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 195 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi. Some 16,222 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 15,132 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS. In September, 5,866 dengue cases have been reported while the number of fatalities stands at 13 so far.