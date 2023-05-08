Govt to provide all possible financial assistance to returnees from Sudan: Minister

Expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmed on Monday said the government will provide all possible financial assistance to returnees from Sudan, and the international organisation for migration (IOM) will be offering their support as well.

“Our primary goal is to alleviate any inconvenience you may face during this difficult time,” he said while receiving the returnees at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, reports UNB.

He said, "Don't worry. You have contributed significantly to our country, but unfortunately, you've lost everything in Sudan. Now, each of you is returning empty-handed. Rest assured, we are here to help and support you.”