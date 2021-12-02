24th anniversary of CHT Peace Accord being marked

Both the president and the prime minister greeted all people in the Chattogram hill districts on the occasion of completion of 24 years of the pact.

In his message, president Hamid called upon all irrespective of party affiliations to work together to make use of the potentials of hill districts.

He recalled that the historic CHT Peace Accord was signed between the CHT Affairs National Committee and the PCJSS on 2 December 1997 at the initiative of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ending long-standing conflicts.

"Signing of the peace accord at the initiatives of prime minister Sheikh Hasina will remain as an example in peaceful settlement of disputes," said the president.

As a sequel to the implementation of CHT accord, the CHT affairs ministry and CHT Regional Council were formed, he said, adding that signing of the accord has helped intensify socio-economic, cultural and infrastructure development of the Chattogram hill districts.

In her message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen, specially the people of the three hill districts, on the occasion of the completion of 24th years of the historic agreement.