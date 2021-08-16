25 deaths reported from dengue this year: DGHS

A total of 221 new patients were admitted to different hospitals in 24 hours till Monday morning, the report said.
Among the new patients, 199 were admitted to different government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported from outside the capital, according to DGHS.
Some 1,032 people diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning. Of them, 962 patients were reported from the capital while the rest enlisted from outside Dhaka.
As many as 6,321 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 5,264 of them have been released after being recovered from the disease.