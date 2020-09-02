25 freed Bangladeshi fishermen return home from India

Earlier, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen requested his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla during a recent meeting for the early release of the 25 Bangladeshi fishermen, who were in custody in Dhubri district of Assam.

The Indian side assured the Bangladeshi nationals would be able to return home soon.



State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen will formally receive the Bangladeshi fishermen on Thursday in Kurigram, an official told UNB.



