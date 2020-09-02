25 freed Bangladeshi fishermen return home from India

Over two dozens of Bangladeshi fishermen, detained in Assam, returned home on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The ministry of foreign affairs, Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi and Bangladesh assistant high commission in Guwahati, through continuous diplomatic engagement with the government of India and the state government of Assam, finally arranged to bring back these Bangladeshi nationals, an official told UNB.
Earlier, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen requested his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla during a recent meeting for the early release of the 25 Bangladeshi fishermen, who were in custody in Dhubri district of Assam.
The Indian side assured the Bangladeshi nationals would be able to return home soon.
State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen will formally receive the Bangladeshi fishermen on Thursday in Kurigram, an official told UNB.
The police in Dhubri district had arrested 26 Bangladeshi nationals on 3 May when they were on their way home from eastern Assam's Jorhat. One of them died in jail on 1 July.
They had planned to return via Changrabandha check post on the border between the two countries and they are from Kurigram district.
A court in western Assam's Dhubri district has ordered the release of 25 Bangladeshi nationals who were jailed in May.