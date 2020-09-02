25 freed Bangladeshi fishermen return home from India

Prothom Alo English Desk

Over two dozens of Bangladeshi fishermen, detained in Assam, returned home on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The ministry of foreign affairs, Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi and Bangladesh assistant high commission in Guwahati, through continuous diplomatic engagement with the government of India and the state government of Assam, finally arranged to bring back these Bangladeshi nationals, an official told UNB.








Advertisement

Earlier, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen requested his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla during a recent meeting for the early release of the 25 Bangladeshi fishermen, who were in custody in Dhubri district of Assam.

The Indian side assured the Bangladeshi nationals would be able to return home soon.

State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen will formally receive the Bangladeshi fishermen on Thursday in Kurigram, an official told UNB.

Advertisement

The police in Dhubri district had arrested 26 Bangladeshi nationals on 3 May when they were on their way home from eastern Assam's Jorhat. One of them died in jail on 1 July.

They had planned to return via Changrabandha check post on the border between the two countries and they are from Kurigram district.

A court in western Assam's Dhubri district has ordered the release of 25 Bangladeshi nationals who were jailed in May.

More News

12,543 hospitals, diagnostic centers want license renewal: DGHS

12,543 hospitals, diagnostic centers want license renewal: DGHS

Waiting for release for 13 years

Waiting for release for 13 years

Bangladesh sees second highest remittance inflow in August

Bangladesh sees second highest remittance inflow in August

400,000 migrant workers impoverished, more set to return

Expatriate workers