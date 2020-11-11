25 new dengue cases recorded in 24 hours

The number of new dengue cases continues to rise in Bangladesh as the health authorities said 25 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

Currently, 89 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Since January, the health authorities reported 792 dengue cases, and 698 of the patients recovered.