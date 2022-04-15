25-yr-old dies in police custody, locals block highway

Robiul and another man were arrested by the police on charges of gambling at a fair in the Mahendranagar Bangla Bazar area on the occasion of Pahela Boishakh, according to his family members.

Robiul had an altercation with some policemen while being dragged into a police van as he insisted that he was innocent, they claimed.

“He was badly beaten up by the police for refusing to enter the police van. He had sustained injuries, which eventually led to his death,” said a family member of the deceased.