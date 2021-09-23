Bangladesh

254 more dengue patients hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk
A dengue patient undergoes treatment at a Dhaka hospital.
As many as 254 more dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained static at 59 as no fresh death was reported during the period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 197 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka’s hospitals while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 1,049 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country, it said.

Of them, 836 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 213 were listed outside Dhaka.

Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.

Some 16,705 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 15,597 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

The highest number of dengue patients hospitalised in a single day so far this year was 343 patients on 7 September.

In August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.

In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.

