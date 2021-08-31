Bangladesh

266 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs: DGHS

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Although no death from dengue was reported in 24 hours till early Tuesday, 266 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 220 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 46 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the DGHS, 10,356 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 42 of them died.

Of the deceased, 38 were from Dhaka division, two from Chattogram division, one each from Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

Advertisement

Some 1,015 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in Dhaka as of Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 187 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals outside Dhaka.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.

So far, 9,110 dengue patients were released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement