Bangladesh

267 more dengue patients hospitalised: DGHS

Prothom Alo English Desk

Although no death from dengue was reported in the past 24 hours till early Thursday, 267 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 217 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 50 cases were reported from outside the division, reports UNB.

According to DGHS, 9,120 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 40 among them died.

Of the deceased, 36 were from Dhaka city, two from Chattogram division, one each from Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

Some 1,090 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning, DGHS said.

Of them, 965 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 125 were listed outside Dhaka.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.

So far, 7,988 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

