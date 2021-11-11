27 deaths and the CEC's forgotten responsibilities

The question is, how could the CEC say that election commission (EC) and the police, under EC control during the election, have no liability for the violence? By merely saying that all concerned must practice tolerance, is the CEC just trying to shirk his responsibility?

The Bangladesh constitution and law states that the election commission will conduct the election. And the executive will assist the election commission in carrying out its responsibility. An important part of the executive is the administration and the law enforcement agencies. Outside of this, if any other institutions also are given responsibility, they too must assist the election commission.

The task of the election commission is not merely restricted to announcing the schedule. It must ensure a free and credible election. And one of the main preconditions to a free and credible election is a peaceful election. It is the function of the election commission to create an environment conducive to peaceful voting.

This is where, perhaps, CEC Nurul Huda has forgotten his responsibility. There is hardly a single instance of a free and credible election held under his commission. In fact, the commission has no role at all in ensuring a peaceful environment during the elections.