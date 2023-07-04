Bangladesh will have a very good time with the US: Foreign minister

Asked the foreign minister said that Dhaka would welcome, if the US delegation comes with suggestion regarding the polls as Bangladesh government is committed to hold a free, fair and violence free elections.

“If they have any bright idea regarding the election, we may like it,” he said.

The foreign minister further said Bangladesh needs more engagement with the US to wipe off misunderstanding between Dhaka and Washington, if there is any.

Momen said the US imposed sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) due to lack of knowledge and based on some misinformation provided by a vested quarter.