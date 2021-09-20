275 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 211 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 64 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 1,072 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning. Of them, 857 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 215 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Some 15,976 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 14,845 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.