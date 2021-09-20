Bangladesh

275 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
The country has reported 275 new dengue patients in 24 hours till Monday morning, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease has remained unchanged at 59 as no death was reported during the period.

Among the new patients, 211 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 64 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,072 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning. Of them, 857 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 215 were listed outside Dhaka.

Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.

Some 15,976 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 14,845 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

