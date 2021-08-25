278 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS

A total of 1,190 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country. Among them, 987 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 103 are hospitalised outside the capital, the release added.
A total of 8,853 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 7721 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.
The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed that 40 deaths have so far reported due to dengue fever.