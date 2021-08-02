Bangladesh

Dengue spike

287 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
A total of 287 fresh dengue cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the highest number in single day so far this year, UNB reports.

The outbreak of dengue fever -over 100 dengue patients reported daily for more than a week-has sparked new worries as the country's health services are already overburdened with growing Covid cases and fatalities.

Of the new dengue cases, 279 were reported in Dhaka while only eight from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, 978 dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Some 3,182 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 2,200 of them have been released after they recovered.

To eradicate dengue larvae in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) areas, a control room was opened from Monday, said DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000.

