287 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Of the new dengue cases, 279 were reported in Dhaka while only eight from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the DGHS, 978 dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.
Some 3,182 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 2,200 of them have been released after they recovered.
To eradicate dengue larvae in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) areas, a control room was opened from Monday, said DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000.