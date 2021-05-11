2.8m people have left Dhaka for Eid

Most of the people who are leaving Dhaka are low income people. A portion of them live in Dhaka for work while their families live in villages. Asaduzzaman is one of them. He left for Barishal on a microbus on Monday evening. He said the microbus would directly go to Barishal and the fare per head is Tk 1,200. Usually the fare is Tk 450 in normal time which increases to Tk 550 during Eid.

Rickshaw puller Ashraful Islam left Dhaka with his wife and children for Maheshpur in Jhenidah. He somehow managed to get on the ferry with his daughter at Paturia ferry ghat, but his wife couldn’t. Speaking to Prothom Alo at Daulatdia ghat, he said his wife used the phone of a person nearby to contact him.

A youth named Iqbal Hossain seemed to be quite pleased after reaching Banglabazar ghat from Shimulia. He was going to Khulna. He said, “It is a bit scary to travel home in a huddle amid this pandemic. But what else could I do? My wife and children have been waiting for me for the last two days.”

Yasmin Ara, 21, a hosiery worker in Demra, Dhaka, was waiting with her younger sister Jasmine Ara, 23, at the Shimrail junction on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. They were going to celebrate Eid with their parents at Dagonbhuiyan in Feni. When asked about the reason for going home despite the risk of coronavirus, Jasmine said, “The government has imposed lockdown, but has not ensured food for us. I have handled my problems on my own. If anything occurs, it is we who would handle it.”