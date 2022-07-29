Geopolitics to get importance during Chinese foreign minister’s Dhaka visit

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is likely to arrive in Dhaka in the first week of August to hold discussions with Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on the Russia-Ukraine war and other geopolitical issues.

A diplomatic source said that Beijing had initially proposed 5 and 6 August as dates for the Chinese foreign minister’s visit to Bangladesh. But Bangladesh’s foreign minister is scheduled to be in Cambodia on those days to take part in a meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).