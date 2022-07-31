RU female student’s hanging body recovered; Husband arrested

She used to live in a rented house in the Dharampur area adjacent to the university with her husband Abdullah Ishtiaq Rabbi, also a second-year student in the university’s Applied Mathematics Department hailing from Porahati of Harinakundu Upazilla of Jhenaidah.
Quoting Rabbi, police said he found Rita hanging in their window on Friday night. Later, Rabbi along with his friend took her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Rita’s father Liakat Ali Joarder filed a complaint with Motihar police accusing Rabbi, said Anwar Ali Tuhin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Motihar Police Station.
Later, police arrested Rabbi and sent him to jail through a Rajshahi court, added the OC.