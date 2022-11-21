Culture of taking advices from foreigners must stop: Foreign Minister

“We are no longer an occupied country. They (diplomats) should remember this. That’s why they should carry out their duties following the rule and etiquette of the respective countries,” he said.
The minister further said, “It is a matter of sorrow that people of our country seek opinion of foreign government regarding various internal matters. Though they are our guests, they have less knowledge about history than the Bangladeshis. This culture should change. They go to them (foreign diplomats).”
“This is extremely unfortunate. This culture must change. Today or tomorrow, we must change this culture,” Abdul Momen added.
Criticising the role of media, the foreign minister also said, “You force them (foreign diplomats). Then they feel compelled to talk. One of the diplomats told me, they (journalists) asked me those questions, and I said about what I don’t know.”