Culture of taking advices from foreigners must stop: Foreign Minister

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen talks to media in a media conference at the foreign ministry on 21 November 2022Prothom Alo

The ambassadors of different countries stationed in Dhaka should maintain diplomatic etiquettes while commenting on internal matters of Bangladesh, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

He said this in response to the answer of a question in a media conference at the foreign ministry on Monday morning.

“We are no longer an occupied country. They (diplomats) should remember this. That’s why they should carry out their duties following the rule and etiquette of the respective countries,” he said.

This is extremely unfortunate. This culture must change. Today or tomorrow, we must change this culture
AK Abdul Momen, Foreign minister

The minister further said, “It is a matter of sorrow that people of our country seek opinion of foreign government regarding various internal matters. Though they are our guests, they have less knowledge about history than the Bangladeshis. This culture should change. They go to them (foreign diplomats).”

“This is extremely unfortunate. This culture must change. Today or tomorrow, we must change this culture,” Abdul Momen added.

Criticising the role of media, the foreign minister also said, “You force them (foreign diplomats). Then they feel compelled to talk. One of the diplomats told me, they (journalists) asked me those questions, and I said about what I don’t know.”

