11 more dengue patients die, 2905 hospitalised in 24hrs

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 398 this year.
During the period, 2,905 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.
Of the new patients, 1,042 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.
A total of 9,733 dengue patients, including 4,335 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 85,411 dengue cases and 75,280 recoveries this year.