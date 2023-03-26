Bangladesh 'quickly becoming a regional leader': Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has said Bangladesh is ‘quickly becoming a regional leader' with a rapidly growing economy, an increasingly well-educated workforce, and a dynamic youth demographic, reports BSS.

"Americans and Bangladeshis are stronger together because of our cooperation on the defining issues of this era," he said in a press statement on behalf of the United States of America, conveying his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh on its Independence Day.