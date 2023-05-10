UN expert to visit Bangladesh to assess the impact of poverty on human rights

UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter will visit Bangladesh to examine the government’s efforts to eradicate poverty from 17 to 29 May 2023, said a press release.

"Bangladesh has made remarkable gains in poverty reduction over recent years, yet important questions remain around how to maintain this progress and ensure all parts of the population benefit equally," said De Schutter, the independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor, report, and advise on poverty and human rights around the world.