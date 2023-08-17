PM Hasina inaugurates universal pension scheme

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated the much-anticipated universal pension scheme to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under the scheme, reports UNB.
She initially opened four pension schemes - Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi--- joining the inaugural ceremony virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban in the capital.
After launching the scheme, the prime minister said, "We opened the Universal Pension Scheme in the month of mourning. Initially four schemes out of six were inaugurated today and the two other schemes will be launched later.”
“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be happy from heaven seeing that the government is trying to give his people a beautiful and improved life, for which he dedicated his entire life,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina, also exchanged views with the local public representatives, government officials and beneficiaries of three districts - Gopalganj, Bagerhat and Rangpur - and the consul general of Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia, who virtually joined the programme.
The Pragati scheme will be applicable for private job holders, the Surokkha for self-employed persons, the Samata for low-income people and the Prabashi scheme for the expatriate Bangladeshis.
The main target of the universal pension scheme is to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under its coverage and they will enjoy a lifetime pension facility after being their age 60.
The age limit for pension schemes was initially fixed at 50 years which was later revised. The people above 50 years also can enjoy pension facility after paying instalments for 10 consecutive years.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder also addressed the event.
Prime minister's principal secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function while senior secretary of the Finance Division Fatima Yasmin presented a welcome speech.
A video documentary on the Universal Pension Scheme was also screened on the occasion.