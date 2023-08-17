PM Hasina inaugurates universal pension scheme

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated the much-anticipated universal pension scheme to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under the scheme, reports UNB.

She initially opened four pension schemes - Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi--- joining the inaugural ceremony virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban in the capital.

After launching the scheme, the prime minister said, "We opened the Universal Pension Scheme in the month of mourning. Initially four schemes out of six were inaugurated today and the two other schemes will be launched later.”