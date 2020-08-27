2nd unit of Payra power plant starts trial production

The second unit of the Payra coal-fired power plant in Patuakhali has begun trial production. The 660 MW second unit of the plant began power production on a trial basis at 3:45 pm Tuesday afternoon.

This is the country’s first coal-fired power plant to run on imported coal. Bangladesh and China have equal ownership of the power plant.

Earlier on 13 January the 660 MW first unit of Payra power plant began supplying electricity to the national grid on a trial basis. On 14 May this first unit of the plant went into commercial power production.

With the Payra coal-fired power plant beginning production, Bangladesh joins the ultra super-critical club. Bangladesh is the seventh country in Asia setting up such a power plant. In South Asia, only India had this type of power plant till now. The other countries in Asia with this ultra super-critical technology power plant are China, Taiwan, Japan and Malaysia. Except for China and Bangladesh, the other countries with such ultra super-critical technology power plants do not use covered coal yards.