Bangladesh registers six Covid deaths, 718 cases in 24 hrs

During the period, the number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the DGHS, rose to 2,022,408 as 718 more cases were reported, after testing 5,288 samples, including rapid antigen tests.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.58 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.61 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said a total of 436 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,963,308.
Among the deceased, Dhaka and Barishal divisions recorded two deaths each while one each from Chattogram and Rajshahi. Of them, three were male and three female. All died in the hospital.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.