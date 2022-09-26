Bangladesh registers six Covid deaths, 718 cases in 24 hrs

During the period, the number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the DGHS, rose to 2,022,408 as 718 more cases were reported, after testing 5,288 samples, including rapid antigen tests.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.58 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.61 per cent.