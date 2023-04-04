Man was blindfolded and interrogated for seven hrs

Kurigram district was the most poverty-stricken region during the restriction period of coronavirus. But little amount of relief goods were sent to that district while Narayanganj district is a place of rich people. Additional amount of relief was distributed in this district.
Software engineer Didarul Bhuiyan uploaded a post on the social media Facebook over this inconsistency.
As a result he was picked up and was interrogated with blindfolded for seven hours. A case was filed under the Digital Security Act. He had to suffer jail for five months in the case.
Didarul made the allegation at a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday.
An organisation named DSA Victims Network organised the event to protest against the death under the RAB custody and filing DSA cases against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, journalist Samsuzzaman and Jugantor special correspondent Mahbub Alam.
Five victims of DSA including Didarul Bhuiyan joined the human chain.
Didarul Bhuiyan said writer Mustaq Ahmed was his friend. They were in jail in the same case. It was unlucky that Mustak could not walk out of jail alive.
Citing the context of the case, Didarul said he would work in a committee named 'Disaster assistance monitoring committee'.
According to a report of the committee, "As per the household survey of the government, Kurigram is the most poverty-stricken district. But a small amount of relief goods were sent to that district. Narayanganj district is a place of the richest people. Additional amount of relief was distributed in this district. I pointed out this inconsistency from the disaster assistance monitoring committee. I was vocal over the matter. For this reason, I was picked up. Later, a case was filed against me under the Digital Security Act. I suffered in jail for five months. The case still remains."
Imtiaz Kajal, a resident of Bhairab, said he was jail for 10 months in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. A case has been filed against him for uploading a post on social media Facebook after failing to cast vote.
NU Ahmed, a resident from Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh, said he has incurred a loss for facing a case filed under the Digital Security Act. It is proved in the court that he did not commit any crime. He was acquitted of the case.
Terming the act against the spirit of the Liberation War, Dhaka University professor Asif Nazrul said it is a violation of the spirit of the Liberation War.
He also said those who speak in favour of the Digital Security act and those who speak against the victims in the cases of Digital Security Act, both of them are against the spirit of the Liberation War.
Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki alleged the ruling Awami League is planning to perpetuate their regime in the name of the spirit of the Liberation War.