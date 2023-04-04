Man was blindfolded and interrogated for seven hrs

Kurigram district was the most poverty-stricken region during the restriction period of coronavirus. But little amount of relief goods were sent to that district while Narayanganj district is a place of rich people. Additional amount of relief was distributed in this district.

Software engineer Didarul Bhuiyan uploaded a post on the social media Facebook over this inconsistency.

As a result he was picked up and was interrogated with blindfolded for seven hours. A case was filed under the Digital Security Act. He had to suffer jail for five months in the case.

Didarul made the allegation at a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday.

An organisation named DSA Victims Network organised the event to protest against the death under the RAB custody and filing DSA cases against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, journalist Samsuzzaman and Jugantor special correspondent Mahbub Alam.