Dengue death toll rises to 93 with five more deaths in 24 hours

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 93 this year, reports UNB.
During the period, 1, 239 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 756 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.
A total of 4, 069 dengue patients, including 2, 708 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 17, 382 dengue cases, 13, 220 recoveries.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.