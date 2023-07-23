PM Hasina flies to Italy to attend UN Food Systems Summit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday left Dhaka for Italy at an invitation of the United Nation Secretary-General to attend the UN Food Systems Summit to be held in Rome on 24-26 July.

A regular flight of Qatar Airways, carrying the premier and her entourages, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 05:05am.

The flight is scheduled to land at Rome Fiumicino Airport at 02:05pm local time (06:05pm BST).