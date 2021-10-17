3 cases filed in Dhaka over Friday’s clashes

Three cases were filed against more than 4,000 named and unnamed people with three different police stations in Dhaka city over Friday’s clashes between police and protesters outraged by the alleged demeaning of the Holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla, reports UNB.

The three cases were filed by police with Paltan, Ramna and Chawkbazar police stations, with charges including assault on police, obstruction of government work and vandalism.