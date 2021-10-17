3 cases filed in Dhaka over Friday’s clashes

Officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station Md Salauddin Mia said the case filed with his police station accuses 11 people by their names, to go with some 2000-2500 unnamed people. Five arrests have been made in connection with this case.
Officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station Md Monirul Islam said a case was filed with his police station mentioning 10 people by name, while the number of unnamed is between 1400-1500. Ten people have already been arrested in the case.
Inspector (Investigation) of Chawkbazar police station Taslima Akhter said the police station registered one case accusing five arrested people, and includes 35-40 other unnamed people.
Friday’s clashes erupted at Kakrail Nightingale crossing and Bijoynagar areas as Muslim protesters brought out a procession in protest against the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla, where very little evidence has emerged to support the original allegation.
They brought out the procession after coming out from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after weekly Juma prayers.
Another separate procession was brought out in Chawkbazar the same day after Juma prayers. It too clashed with police trying to obstruct them.