3 children drown dead in Khagrachhari

It is learned that the three children went down to take a bath in the adjacent canal in Karigar Para area and drowned. Locals found them floating on the canal and rushed them to the Panchhari Health Complex.



Duty physician Shyamal Chakma said the children had died before they were taken to the health complex. Panchhari Police Station OC Mohammad Dulal Hossain said the bodies will be handed over to the families after the police formalities.