3 children drown dead in Khagrachhari

Three children, including a brother and sister, drowned in Khagrachhari's Panchhari on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Khumbaroti Tripura (8), her brother Abraham Tripura (5), and Pranti Tripura (7), reports UNB.
Khumbaroti and Abraham are the children of Sumon Tripura of Karigar Para area in Panchhari's Latiban Union and Pranti Tripura is the son of Tapash Kanti Tripura of the same area.
It is learned that the three children went down to take a bath in the adjacent canal in Karigar Para area and drowned. Locals found them floating on the canal and rushed them to the Panchhari Health Complex.
Duty physician Shyamal Chakma said the children had died before they were taken to the health complex. Panchhari Police Station OC Mohammad Dulal Hossain said the bodies will be handed over to the families after the police formalities.