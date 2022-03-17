13 diplomats in Dhaka show solidarity with Ukraine holding its flag together

The European Union (EU) and twelve other foreign missions in Dhaka have demonstrated their solidarity with Ukraine.

The heads of the mission posed for a group photo holding Ukraine’s flag which was tweeted and posted on Facebook page on Wednesday.

“EU joins 12 other missions in Dhaka in showing solidarity for the terrible suffering inflicted on the people of Ukraine by Russian aggression, contrary to the UN Charter and international law,” EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley tweeted.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, while addressing a seminar, expressed concern about the crisis in Ukraine saying that “unilaterally attempt” to change the status quo by force.