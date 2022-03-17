13 diplomats in Dhaka show solidarity with Ukraine holding its flag together

“Peace is of utmost importance for the stable development and economic growth of each country, and such a crisis must never happen in Asia and the Pacific region, “he added.
Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde said Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine is causing severe human suffering.
“Its a violation of one of the most fundamental rights of international law - the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use of force against another country,” she tweeted.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson tweeted with the photo and wrote, “Heads of Mission in Bangladesh from 13 countries of the 141 which voted in the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia’s illegal, unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”
“Proud to show our solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainian people together with 12 fellow Heads of Mission in Dhaka.
Civilians are #NotATarget,” Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard tweeted.