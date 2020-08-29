3 jail guards suspended after prisoner flees from Mitford

Prothom Alo English Desk

The Jail authorities on Saturday suspended three guards after a prisoner fled from Sir Salimullah Medical College (Mitford Hospital) on Friday, reports UNB.

The suspended officials are assistant chief jail guard Mobarak Hossain and jail guards Kamrul Islam, Abdul Alim.

Mahbubul Islam, jailer of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said Mintu Mia, 28, convicted in a drugs case, fled from Mitford Hospital at 4:30am.

Mintu, a prisoner of Tangail jail, was shifted to Dhaka jail on 13 August. He was hospitalised on 28 August with severe chest pain.

“Police later arrested him from the city’s Babubazar area around 2:00pm,” the jailer said.

