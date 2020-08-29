3 jail guards suspended after prisoner flees from Mitford

Mahbubul Islam, jailer of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said Mintu Mia, 28, convicted in a drugs case, fled from Mitford Hospital at 4:30am.

Mintu, a prisoner of Tangail jail, was shifted to Dhaka jail on 13 August. He was hospitalised on 28 August with severe chest pain.

“Police later arrested him from the city’s Babubazar area around 2:00pm,” the jailer said.